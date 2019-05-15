|
Nicholas R. Gruff
Leesburg - Nicholas R. Gruff, "Nick", 37, of Leesburg, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 after battling with an extended illness.
Nick was born in Vineland, NJ to Richard and Christine Gruff (nee Klein) on September 20th, 1981. He attended Millville Senior High School and graduated in 1999. After high school, Nick enlisted with the United States Coast Guard where he began a very successful and decorated career. While enlisted, Nick trained and exceled in the USCG obtaining the rank of Boatswain's Mate Second Class. Nick was awarded numerous honors and prestigious recognition such as CG Good Conduct Medal; CG Pistol Expert Medal; CG Pistol Marksman Ribbon; CG Rifle Marksman; Coast Guard Achievement Medal; and CG SSAN Service Ribbon. In addition to those awards, Nick volunteered to be sent overseas for Operation Iraqi Freedom (WPB-1333) where he received the awards for Global War on Terror; Iraq Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal; and Transportation 9-11 Ribbon. He also completed 110-hour course for the USCG search and rescue personnel in EMT training in Petaluma, CA. After his many years of service to our country Nick was employed as a CTS for the Woodbine Developmental Center.
Nick loved the water and enjoyed spending his summers at his camper at East Point Lighthouse, riding his jet ski, swimming in his pool and relaxing in his hot tub, cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, traveling, cooking and grilling for his family and friends, the beach, and fishing and crabbing. The number one thing that Nick loved doing the most was taking care of and being a devoted, loving father to his beautiful daughter, Kamila Brook. Kamila was the light of Nick's life and he adored her with all his heart.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Gallina-Gruff and their beloved daughter, Kamila Brook, and his beautiful yellow lab Daisy. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, James Gruff, Uncle Joe Gruff (Linda), Aunt Maryanne Beggs, Uncle Nelson Klein, Jr. (Sandy), Aunt Susan Klein-Craver, cousin and best friend Nick Klein, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Gruff, mother Christine L. Klein, and beloved dogs, Chloe and Rocky.
If you or someone you know is suffering from Service-Connected PTSD, please call the Veterans Crisis Line @ 1-800-273-8255 or for a confidential chat @ VeteransCrisisLine.net. You may also text CHAT to 838255.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm, followed by a funeral service at 7pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 15, 2019