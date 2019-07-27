Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Stolar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas T. Stolar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas T. Stolar Obituary
Nicholas T. Stolar

Newfield - Nicholas Theodore Stolar, 66, of South Vineland died suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Millville, NJ to the late Nick and Emma Frances( Whilden) Stolar. Nicholas was talented machinist and could draw plans, make parts and build just about anything. He is survived by his sister Nancy Stolar Mahlman and her husband Ken, one niece Jennifer Mahlman, one nephew Ryan Mahlman and cousins Steven Stolar, David Stolar and Mary Ann Stolar. At the request of the family, services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now