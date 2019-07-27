|
|
Nicholas T. Stolar
Newfield - Nicholas Theodore Stolar, 66, of South Vineland died suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Millville, NJ to the late Nick and Emma Frances( Whilden) Stolar. Nicholas was talented machinist and could draw plans, make parts and build just about anything. He is survived by his sister Nancy Stolar Mahlman and her husband Ken, one niece Jennifer Mahlman, one nephew Ryan Mahlman and cousins Steven Stolar, David Stolar and Mary Ann Stolar. At the request of the family, services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019