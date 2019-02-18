Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolasa Cabello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolasa Cabello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicolasa Cabello Obituary
Nicolasa Cabello

Vineland - Nicolasa Cabello, 85 of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, surrounded by her family.

She was employed at Progresso Foods in Vineland for 42 years and also worked for FNS in Rosenhayn for 9 years.

Nicolasa enjoyed going to the casinos, listening to the radio and being with her friends. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gregorio Perez and Rafaela (Vega) and a brother, Florencio Perez.

Nicolasa is survived by her husband, Jose A. Cabello; her children, Jose Perez, Carla Rivera, Carmen Rodriguez, Carmelo Perez, Maria Castro, Junior Martinez, Wilfredo Martinez and Jose Ortiz; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Manuel Perez, Jose Perez, Dominga Cruz and Anastacio Perez.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday morning from 9am to 11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Nicolasa will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.