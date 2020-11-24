1/
Nina M. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NINA M. COX

Millville - NINA M. COX 90, of Millville and formerly of Dorchester died Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Cumberland Manor. Born in Millville she grew up there and resided in Dorchester for 41 years prior to moving back to Millville.

Nina retired from Southern State Prison where she worked in Food Service. She was a member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church, Loyal Order of The Moose Lodge #2488 in Millville and the Nabb-Leslie Post #82 of the American Legion in Millville.

Surviving are her children, William Warfle (Dolly) of Leesburg, Kenneth Merriman (Beth) of Pittsgrove, Horace "Ace" Merriman (Jeanne) of Millville, and Nina Mary Cox of Millville, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predecease by her husband Wayne Cox, Sr. and step son Wayne Cox, Jr.

A walk through visitation will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45, followed by a graveside service at Leesburg Cemetery at 11:00 AM. In following state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Leesburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved