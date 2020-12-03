Nontas Constantine Kontes
Vineland - Nontas Constantine Kontes passed away peacefully after a life well lived at the age of 99 years old. He was born February 5, 1921 in Vineland, N.J. His parents, Gustas (Gus) V. and Hariklia (Koula) Kontes, who immigrated from the lsland of Crete and city of Athens, Greece returned to their homeland with Nontas, (age 5), his sister Helen lrene and his brothers Bill and Jim ( all now deceased) and lived there for approximately four years. When the family returned to Vineland, Nontas spoke no english. When he graduated from Vineland High School, he began a career as an apprentice in a small local glass company learning a myriad of tasks from sweeping the floors to glass blowing. ln 1942 he and his two brothers co-founded Kontes Glass Co. which manufactured scientific and laboratory glassware. During World War ll, he served as a boatswain's mate in the U.S. Navy. When he returned to civilian life, he continued as a partner and officer in Kontes Glass. ln time, the Company grew to employ over 300 people. ln 1982, the Company was sold to Owens lllinois. A division of Kontes, H.S. Martin lnc., was retained by Nontas and Jim. lt became a thriving family business. ln 1975, Nontas and Jim began to pursue a hobby of making glass paperweights. Their friendship with world famous, American paperweight artist, Charles Kaziun, and many others greatly influenced and inspired them. Their years of experience in scientific glass blowing allowed them to be resourceful and innovative. So, together the brothers learned through trial and error and exploration of the necessary techniques of formulating clear crystal, stable colors, building custom made tools, fixturing and annealing equipment. Frequently, the brothers could be found seated at their long wooden bench working with various glass burners to manipulate colorful glass canes creating delicate parts they would later encapsulate into paperweights. Their vast knowledge enhanced their ability to achieve excellent results in fabrication and artistry. What started as a hobby eventually brought both brothers well deserved celebrity with art glass and paperweight collectors. Nontas became best known for his vegetable and fruit basket weights although he also created floral motifs. Being an avid outdoorsman through the years, he continued his life long interest in hunting small game, ducks, geese and sora rail birds. At family water fowl dinners, with his typical sense of humor, he would announce that "No one has to worry about finding bird shot while enjoying my ducks. I always shoot them in the head"! Also, he was an ardent ocean fisherman. He spent many enjoyable summer week ends with his "fishing buddies" in Cape May, N.J. where he kept a custom fishing vessel, The Prowler. He even travelled internationally to sport fish for Marlin, Sailfish, Tuna and Tarpon. Throughout his life he was very interested in the welfare of his family, friends and community. He generously contributed where he saw a need. He was a mentor to students learning the trade of glass blowing at the Salem County Vocational and Technical institute and hoped to perpetuate future generations in the glass industry here in America. His charitable contributions extended to Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center in Millville, NJ and also to the YMCA in Vineland where he always remembered he had benefited greatly as a youth. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He held his Greek heritage and religion close to his heart. He conducted himself with determination, high moral standards, steadfast opinions and unwavering belief in his convictions. He lived for his family, friends and tried to make the world here in America a little better place. He was the son of an immigrant candy maker and did all he could to make the promise of the "American Dream' and a life of freedom come true for himself and his family. He is survived by his nephews: John L. Treires (Eileen) of Vineland, NJ; John C. Treires (Alexandra) of Morristown, NJ; C. William Kontes (lris) of Hobe Sound, Fla; James E. Kontes (Vivian); niece: Valerie Kontes Baron (Robert) of Port Elizabeth, NJ. He is also survived by many cousins and god children all of whom will miss him greatly. Funeral service was private. Donations in memory of Nontas C. Kontes can be made to: Vineland YMCA, 1159 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360 and St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W Walnut Rd Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com