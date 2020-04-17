|
|
Nora Gualano
Nora Gualano (nee Ray), 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, NJ. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on September 26, 1928, Nora was the daughter of the late Mary and Chris Ray. Nora graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth in 1946. She married Victor Gualano on September 2, 1951 and moved from Elizabeth to Roselle Park in 1959 where they raised four children. In 1952, Nora and her husband, Victor, did a tour working for the US Mission to the United Nations in Paris, France, under U.S. Ambassador, Henry Cabot Lodge, Jr. Nora loved children and fostered seven newborn babies over several years from birth to approximately six months of age. She worked as a Secretary at Western Electric Company in Newark, NJ, and was Secretary to the Elizabeth Teachers Union when her husband, Victor, was President. Nora also worked at the Tower Steakhouse in Mountainside, NJ.
Nora is predeceased by her husband, Victor Gualano, and six siblings Rose Novello (Ray), Katherine Tagliareni (Ray), Anna Quinn (Ray), Elizabeth Antonucci (Ray), Anthony Ray and Ralph Ray. Nora leaves behind her loving and devoted children; Victor R. Gualano and his wife Julie, Paul Gualano and his fiancé, Leonora Coppola, Christopher Gualano and his wife Alice and Mary Ellen (Meg) Hunsicker. She is also survived by five loving grandchildren - Kristen Eleftheriou and her husband, Angelo, Christopher Gualano and his fiancé, Jennifer Nichtern, Lindsay Hunsicker, Michael Gualano and his fiancé, Maria Dimopoulos and Michelle Gualano. Nora is also survived by two cherished great-grandsons whom she loved and adored as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She will be sadly missed by all of us.
A memorial service and celebration of Nora's life will be planned for a later date.
A private Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 18. Interment is at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nora's name to ,
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020