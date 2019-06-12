|
|
Norma I. Ventura
- - It is with a heavy heart that the Ventura family announces the passing of our mother, Norma I. Ventura of 80 years on Friday, June 7, 2019 after an extended illness surrounded by her sons John and Scott with whom she resided.
Norma was born on February 11, 1939 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Norma was predeceased by her father, Juan Lozano; her mother Marta Puchales Lozano and sister Gladys Marrero Lozano.
Norma enjoyed cooking, going to church, traveling to Puerto Rico yearly to visit family and friends, watching her Spanish soap operas, and playing the Lottery. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish and the Sagrado Corazon.
Norma was employed by B&B Poultry for many years before retiring at the age of 75.
She is survived by her siblings, Lourdes Lozano, Juan Lozano and Robert Lozano; her sons, John Ventura, Scott Schemeley Sr., who took care of her for 23 years, Ismael Ventura (Lizette), Michael Ventura (Susan), Hector Ventura, daughter, Arleen Ventura Cutter, her second daughter, Carmen Hernandez; best friend, Maria Victoria Osorio; grandchildren, Savanna, Mike Jr., Alex, Germaine, Gabriella, Franchesca, Alexandra, Andrew and Scott Jr; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hailey, Mike III, Jaden, Declan, Aubrey, Susan, Jeffery, Joseph, Christopher, Nicholas and AJ. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of nieces and nephews and close friends. She will be missed by her cat, Miss Kitty Wells.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:15am followed by a funeral liturgy at 11:30am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Our Lady of Victories Church, 202 NW Blvd., Landisville, NJ 08326. Norma will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SJ Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, SouthJersey RegionalAnimalShelter.org. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019