Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman McKiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman C. McKiernan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman C. McKiernan Obituary
Norman C. McKiernan

Landisville - Norman C. McKiernan, 91, of Landisville, NJ passed away early Friday evening August 30, 2019 at the Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia. Norm was born & raised in Philadelphia where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to Landisville.

Norm retired from the Philadelphia Gas & Electric Co where he was employed as a supervisor for many years. After retirement and moving to S. Jersey he owned & operated a Liquor Store in Egg Harbor and spent many days golfing. He was a member of the Mays Landing Golf Club & the Diamond Social Club.

He is survived by his wife of 30 yrs; Elise R. (Zanni), Brother in-law; Morris Zanni & his wife June and their children; June (Frank) Lewis, Morris (Kim) Zanni as well as several great nieces & nephews

A private family funeral service was conducted in the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial to private in the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now