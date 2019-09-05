|
Norman C. McKiernan
Landisville - Norman C. McKiernan, 91, of Landisville, NJ passed away early Friday evening August 30, 2019 at the Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia. Norm was born & raised in Philadelphia where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to Landisville.
Norm retired from the Philadelphia Gas & Electric Co where he was employed as a supervisor for many years. After retirement and moving to S. Jersey he owned & operated a Liquor Store in Egg Harbor and spent many days golfing. He was a member of the Mays Landing Golf Club & the Diamond Social Club.
He is survived by his wife of 30 yrs; Elise R. (Zanni), Brother in-law; Morris Zanni & his wife June and their children; June (Frank) Lewis, Morris (Kim) Zanni as well as several great nieces & nephews
A private family funeral service was conducted in the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial to private in the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 5, 2019