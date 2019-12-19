|
|
Norman Fox, Jr.
Vineland - Norman Fox, Jr. age 81, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born in Pole Tavern to the late Norman Fox, Sr. and Naomi Fox LeStorgeon. Norm went to Daretown School and Woodstown High School.
He enjoyed working with his late stepfather William Ernest Lestorgeon on his farm and at Kimble Glass in the blow shop for 35 years. He made many friends at Larry's II.
He is survived by his daughters Nancy Fox (Caregiver), Darlene & Debbie Fox, One sister, Elaine Williams of Elmer and one grandson, Michael Fox.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private.
To email condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019