Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of All Saints, St. Mary Magdalen Church
Millville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Barthalomew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Barthalomew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olga Barthalomew Obituary
Olga Barthalomew

Millville - Olga Barthalomew, age 92, passed away Tuesday morning at home surrounded by her family. Born in Germany, she has been a resident of Millville since 1954. She had been employed previously at Wheaton Glass, Friedrich and Dimmock, and Fath's Dept. Store. She was a former member of St. John Bosco Church and choir.

Olga loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Francis, daughter, Marleen McConnell and her husband Barry, step children, Frank and Debra Bartholomew and Susan Garrison, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Olga's viewing and Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 16, 2019. There will be a viewing Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street, Millville, followed by the Funeral Mass, 10 AM at Parish of All Saints, St. Mary Magdalen Church in Millville. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's memory to the (), or ().
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.