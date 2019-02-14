|
|
Olga Barthalomew
Millville - Olga Barthalomew, age 92, passed away Tuesday morning at home surrounded by her family. Born in Germany, she has been a resident of Millville since 1954. She had been employed previously at Wheaton Glass, Friedrich and Dimmock, and Fath's Dept. Store. She was a former member of St. John Bosco Church and choir.
Olga loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Francis, daughter, Marleen McConnell and her husband Barry, step children, Frank and Debra Bartholomew and Susan Garrison, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Olga's viewing and Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 16, 2019. There will be a viewing Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street, Millville, followed by the Funeral Mass, 10 AM at Parish of All Saints, St. Mary Magdalen Church in Millville. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olga's memory to the (), or ().
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019