Olga Perez
Vineland - Olga Iris Perez, 88, of Vineland passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020. She was born January 29, 1932 in Puerto Rico to the late Brigida and Ramon Alvelo. Olga was one of four children. She grew up in Puerto Rico, moved to NY and then resided in NJ most of her life. While living in NY, Olga met Adolfo, they married and raised and raised two sons and three daughters. Olga is survived by her loving siblings, sons and their children. Olga loved music, dancing and bingo. In 2010, Olga married Tomas Santiago, after being widowed. They lived a life full of fun and adventure. They enjoyed trips to the casino, tropical cruises and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family at Tarkin Acres Community A graveside service and burial will be held 2:30 pm on Wednesday, October 7 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland, NJ. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com