1/
Olga Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Perez

Vineland - Olga Iris Perez, 88, of Vineland passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2020. She was born January 29, 1932 in Puerto Rico to the late Brigida and Ramon Alvelo. Olga was one of four children. She grew up in Puerto Rico, moved to NY and then resided in NJ most of her life. While living in NY, Olga met Adolfo, they married and raised and raised two sons and three daughters. Olga is survived by her loving siblings, sons and their children. Olga loved music, dancing and bingo. In 2010, Olga married Tomas Santiago, after being widowed. They lived a life full of fun and adventure. They enjoyed trips to the casino, tropical cruises and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family at Tarkin Acres Community A graveside service and burial will be held 2:30 pm on Wednesday, October 7 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland, NJ. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved