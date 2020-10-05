Olin M. Gould III
Bridgeton, NJ - Mr. Olin M. Gould III of Bridgeton, New Jersey, at the age of 71, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
After graduating from Bridgeton High School, Olin joined the National Guard where he served for several years while working at Bianco Brothers, Pete and Hitch and Dupont. He later married Thelma Marie Harmon and from this union they had two sons, Olin IV, and Eric.
In 1975 Olin opened his own business, Olin's Body Shop in Vineland, NJ and worked hard to make it a success. He was so proud of this accomplishment that he continued to wear his Olin's Body Shop attire on a regular basis long after he was physically unable to show up at his beloved shop.
The oldest of seven children, Olin found out at an early age that his Mother was extremely ill and would probably not be returning home. It was at this point that he went to his father and promised that he would take care of his six younger siblings so they could all stay together. Although this was no easy task as the children ranged in age from one year to eleven years of age. Olin continued to keep the promise he had made and encompassed most of those around him.
Olin especially loved children. He made each child feel as if they were the most important person in the world to him. That was Olin, the rock of the family, always the very much-loved big brother, dad, Grandfather, uncle, friend or by what other title you knew him. The one downside was that his sisters were forever destined to hear him remind them repeatedly that they needed to listen to him because he had been the one to change their diapers.
After Olin became ill, he continued to show his inner strength. He never complained about being ill or what freedoms that had been taken away from him because of his illness. Instead he chose to focus on the good times he had working on cars, shooting pool, and his love for racing motorcycles. He had many accomplishments racing, winning many races and three top ten titles in Super Gas with the ProStar Series (over 12 years) that traveled the whole east coast. Olin spent many years at Atco, racing motorcycle points, winning many races including the title for Atco which took him to NHRA's in California and many more wins at small tracks in the 60's and 70's that many times, bought the groceries.
There was never a doubt about how Olin felt about anything. If he felt it, in all likelihood, he would confidently and boldly speak it. His honesty and genuine one of a kind, giant personality garnered the respect, admiration, and love of everyone around him. He told anyone and everyone who would listen, that he had lived a good, happy, and full life.
Finally, to Olin we say, thank you for a life well done. Get back to racing your motorcycle, driving your beautiful cars, giving everybody hell or doing whatever you please. We love you.
Olin was predeceased by his parents Olin M. Gould, Jr. and Agnes P. Gould and a brother Robert Gould.
He leaves to treasure and cherish his loving memories, two sons, Olin M. Gould IV (Ingrid), Vineland, NJ, Eric L. Gould, Upper Deerfield two grandsons, Eric "Turtle" and Joshua; two granddaughters, Asia and Vanessa; two great-grands, Jonas and Nicholai; three brothers, Leroy and Francis Gould, New Jersey, Larry Gould, Texas; three sisters, Isabel of New Jersey, Mary of Michigan and Ester of North Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday evening October 7, 2020 at 7.00 pm from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm till time of service at 7:00pm. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
. Masks and Social Distancing will be required in the funeral home.
Humbly Submitted by,
The Family