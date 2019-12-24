|
|
Olive S. Hepner
On Thursday evening, December 19, 2019, Olive S Hepner passed away at the age of 97. Born in Bridgeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Sheppard of Cedarville and predeceased by her husband, Joseph K. Hepner, Jr. She resided in Cedarville, NJ until 1996 at which time she and husband Joseph moved to Ocean City, NJ. She spent her final 2 years living at the United Methodist Communities at the Shores in Ocean City, NJ.
She is survived by; her children, Joseph K Hepner, III and fiancé Bette Conroy, of Avalon, Donald G Hepner and his wife Palma, also of Ocean City, NJ; her grandchildren, Monica Sever and her two sons, Steven, Jr. and Cullen Ryan, Scott Hepner, Kyle Hepner and his wife Rosemarie and daughter, Olive Brecken Ashenbrenner and her husband Carl and children, Max and Ledra; her great grandchildren, Monica Lynn and George Sever, III and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by; her daughter, Darlene Hepner Sever; her grandson, George Sever, Jr., and her siblings, Joyce Campbell, Stanton Sheppard, and Barbara Bailey.
Olive attended Juniata College and graduated from Glassboro State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with teaching certificates in Elementary Education and Secondary Math Education. While she taught math at Bridgeton High School for 10 years, her real career was working on the family farm for most of her working life. Olive greatly enjoyed the beach, ocean, and "walking the boards" in Ocean City. She was an avid swimmer who spent many hours in the Ocean City Community Center. She was a deeply religious person, was very active as a leader and officer in the Cedarville Presbyterian Church and also served as a church officer in the Union Chapel by the Sea when she moved to Ocean City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday morning, December 27th at 11 AM. The interment will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville located behind the Presbyterian Church. Friends may call on Friday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Olive be made to the Cedarville Presbyterian Church, 197 Main St., Cedarville, NJ 08311 or the Union Chapel by the Sea, 5501 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019