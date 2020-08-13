Ophelia Cañete



Vineland - Ophelia Cañete (68) of Vineland, N.J. went with the Lord on Sunday, August 9th. She was preceded in death by her parents Hilario & Braulia Cañete, sister Stella Cañete, and companion and love of her life, Lincoln Mazzoli Jr.



Ophelia is survived by her siblings, and their children: Twin sister, Viola & Robert Tiller, Gwen, Stephanie; Nilda & Elizer Mendoza, Elni, Niezel; Vidal & Cynthia Cañete, Candice, Vince, Vidal; Praxedes & Edwin Gutierrez, Kristian, Kristofer; Hilario Jr & Suzette Cañete, Carmel, Jesette; Victor & Agelia Cañete, Shyrell, Yvon, Vina; Renaldo & Gemyfer Cañete, Trisha, Zane; Eva Cabatingan, Marya. She is also survived by many extended family members.



Ophelia was born in the Philippines. She came to the United States, along with her youngest brother, Renaldo. Together with their family in Vineland, they were a special and diverse household. Ophelia worked as an accountant over the years. She met Lincoln Mazzoli Jr. and lived happily together. Ophelia loved spending time with her family, drinking Red Horse Beer (and Cosmos), and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. She will be missed and her life will be cherished forever.



At Divine Mercy Parish, in Vineland, N.J. a viewing will be available from 9:30 am - 10:30 am, Monday, August 17, followed by Mass. After, a procession leading to Sacred Heart Cemetery will take place.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to the Ophelia Cañete Memorial Fund, to continue her mission of the "Bugas-kohan". Every Christmas, the family provides sacks of rice to those in need, in Liloan, Philippines.



Arrangements are under the supervision of DeMarco - Luisi Funeral Home.









