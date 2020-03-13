|
|
Orville Ziennker
Little Egg Harbor - Orville P Ziennker formerly of Millville NJ who resided at The Terraces in Little Egg Harbor passed away peacefully to his new home in Heaven.
Orville was born 1936 in Philadelphia and grew up mostly in Harrisonville (Elk Township/Mullica Hill) NJ. He attended Glassboro High School and graduated in 1954. During his senior year, Orville enlisted in the Air National Guard and was sent to Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois for the purpose of attending the Aircraft Jet Engine Mechanic school. Orville served in the NJ Air National Guard in the 8141st Tactical Fighter Squadron at Maguire AFB and was a Staff Sergeant in the 119th Tactical Fighter Squadron NAFEC in Atlantic City, from October 1954-October 1959, and was honorably discharged from USAF Reserves in 1961. Orville worked on F-86 jet planes during his times at these bases.
Orville worked at EI Dupont's in Deepwater for several years and earned his Diploma as a Millwright and moved to Florida for a time and worked at Pratt Witney while attending machinist school.
In 1971 Orville and family settled in Millville, NJ where Orville worked as a jet machinist for 30 years for Airwork Corporation which later became Dallas Airmotive. Orville received various awards for recognition for his suggestions to improve performance of processes. He also was involved with the Thunderbolt Credit Union for many years as a member of the Board of Directors.
Orville had a love for cars as a teenager and could always be found working on cars during his lifetime. He was an antique car enthusiast and knew just by looking at a car or truck the make and model. He enjoyed his time being involved as the Treasurer for the Garden State 50's Automobile Club participating and attending many local antique car shows. He was very proud of his restoration of a 1956 Ford 2 door two tone green hardtop and won awards for his accomplishment. Orville also was an avid follower of NASCAR and a Jeff Gordan fan. During his younger years, Orville took an interest in bowling and was involved with the local leagues and continued his bowling enjoyment with his friends using Wii during the past two years of his residence at The Terraces.
Orville is predeceased by his wife, Mary Plummer Ziennker, a step -son, Richard Wilson III, and two brothers, Albert Ziennker Jr and William R Ziennker Sr, both of Elk Township. Orville is survived by his son, Paul Ziennker ( Debbie) of Millville NJ, his daughter , Holly Ziennker Ryan( Steven) of Little Egg Harbor NJ, two step-daughters- Verna Eagle ( Gary) of Dividing Creek, NJ and Sandra Fauver (Larry) of Fairton NJ , along with many grandchildren and very 2 special great granddaughters, Madison and Emily Hasenpat of Gibbstown NJ whom he always would loved to see.
A memorial service to celebrate Orville's life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville, NJ 08332 . Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11AM with the memorial service at 11AM. Burial follow in Haleyville Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made in memory of Orville to Hackensack Memorial Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 in memory of Orville.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020