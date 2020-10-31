Oscar Oyola
Galloway - Oscar Oyola, age 59 of Galloway, died unexpectedly on October 29, 2020.
Oscar was born in Cidra, P.R. to the late Victor and Margarita Oyola and lived in Vineland for many years with his family and then moved to Galloway for 21 years. He worked for the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City for 19 years and then worked at Stockton University for 14 years. Oscar worked a few years for his older brother Victor Oyola (Cheo Cidra) at his business and was his right hand. Oscar enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a dedicated husband and father to his family. He was a devoted Catholic.
Oscar enjoyed family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. He was the life of the party. He enjoyed making everyone laugh and was always there to lend a helping hand. His smile and his gracious heart lit up a room. He also enjoyed playing dominoes with friends and family. His favorite domino saying was "capicu"!
Oscar will be sadly missed by all his loved ones and all those that were fortunate to know him.
Oscar was predeceased by his parents Victor and Margarita Oyola, siblings; Nelson Oyola, Hector Rivera, and Pablo Rivera; his mother in law Edelmira Marrero, and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years Daisey Oyola of Galloway, children: Jazmine Santiago (Tito), Oscar Oyola Jr, Daniel Oyola (Christina) and Michael Jordan Oyola. 5 grandchildren: Jazlynn and Josiel Santiago, Isabella, Heavenly and Bethany, the loves of his life.
11 siblings: 5 brothers: Victor J. Oyola (Cheo Cidra) of P.R., Carlos Oyola, Felix (Julia) Oyola of Vineland, Angel (Grisel) of Atlantic City, Hector Oyola of Coral Springs Florida. 6 sisters: Zoraida Vega (Adalberto), Nelida Robles, Lucy Rodriguez (Roberto), Nilsa Balbuena (Eduardo), Elizabeth Balbuena (Jorge) all of Vineland and Ruth Oyola of Kissimmee Florida. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral liturgy will be held Friday, Nov. 6th at 11:00am at Divine Mercy Parish 23 W. Chestnut Ave. Vineland. Friends and family may gather at the church for viewing on Thursday Nov. 5th from 6pm-8pm. And also on Friday from 9:30am-11am, prior to the liturgy. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.