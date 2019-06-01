|
|
Otto Hintz
Vineland - Otto Hintz, 88, of Newfield, NJ passed away early Friday morning May 31, 2019 at the home of his daughter where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Mr. Hintz was born in Leipzig, Besarabia. He had resided in Newfield for over 60 yrs. He was the son of the late Johanna & Ferdinand Hintz and the husband of 60 yrs to the late Mary B. (Gorgo) Hintz & brother of the late Lili.
Otto was displaced in WW II Germany, he & his parents were sponsored by Church World Services to come to America. He settled in the Bridgeton area where he met & married his wife and settled in Newfield to raise his family. Otto was employed as a truck mechanic for Cross Transportation before retiring from LoBiondo Brothers in 1995. He spent his last years enjoying his grandchildren, garden and chickens.
Otto is survived by his 5 children; Joseph Curry, Lorraine Hume & Jerry Hargrove,
Tina & Ken Gaunt, Mary Jane & Douglas Bickings, Betty Jo Cornatzer, Grandchildren; Candice & Kevin Warren, Adam & Rebecca Rapp, Ronald Smith, Brandon & Melissa, Robyn & Sam Carioti, Sun Lee Curry, Anastasia Rebyak, Genevieve Hume, Mary Gaunt, Joseph (Nelly) Gaunt and James Gaunt. Great Grandchildren; Fiona, Olivia, Rayna & Malcolm
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday June 4th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, Rosemont & Catawba Ave., Newfield, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Church World Services, P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from June 1 to June 3, 2019