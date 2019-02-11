|
Owen Archibald Evans
Paterson - Owen Archibald Evans, 64, of Paterson NJ, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Owen was born Nov. 9, 1953 to Beatrice Barnes-Jacobs and Cyril Evans in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Owen is the eldest of 19 siblings; he is predeceased by his father Cyril, and brothers Aaron, Patrick & Donald. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his two daughters Andiree & Carleen Evans, mother Beatrice and 15 siblings. Owen will be laid to rest in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on March 2nd.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2019