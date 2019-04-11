|
|
Owen Probasco
Shiloh - Owen Harris Probasco, of Shiloh, died quietly at home on April 7, 2019 after a long battle with ALS, surrounded by his wife and children. He was 88 years old.
Owen was born at home in Greenwich on February 4, 1931 to the late John Wayland Probasco and Anna Matilda (nee Munck) Probasco. He graduated from Bridgeton High School with the Class of 1949 and from Salem College in Salem, WV in the Class of 1953 with a BS in Mathematics.
Owen married his childhood sweetheart, Ruth Ayars, on March 29, 1953. They had four children, one foster-child, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church of Shiloh, serving as Deacon, Moderator and Sabbath School Teacher. For many years he sang in the church choir and with numerous quartets and shared solos for weddings, funerals and other special occasions.
He was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Denominational Memorial Fund Trustees for almost 40 years, serving as President for 30 of those years. Owen was also Denominational Conference President in 1997 with the theme "Tuned in to God, Turned on by the Spirit and Triumphant in Christ."
Owen served over 20 years on the Hopewell School and Cumberland Regional School Boards, several as President.
He worked at I.E. DuPont from May 1953 until 1993, except for his tour with the Army from Sept 1953 to 1955. After retiring from 40 years with E. I. DuPont Company, he spent his winters in Florida where he was an Associate Member of the Daytona Seventh Day Baptist Church.
He was an avid bowler, golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed many evenings of pinochle with family and friends, occasionally letting others win. He was well known for his singing, poetry and wit.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years and their four children, Ron and Debbie (Garris) Probasco, of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jim and Rosemary (Minklei) Probasco of Tiverton, RI, Cindy and Ron DuBois of Shiloh, Bill and Valerie (Blair) Probasco of Shiloh, and one foster-child, Worth and Sue Wilson of Cle Elum, WA; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Chermie), John (Jennifer), Scotty, LiErin (Adrian), Andrew, Lauren (Kyle), Ariel, Kelsey, Cory (Aditi), Holly and Liam and six great-grandchildren, Greyson, Hayden, Morgan, Audrey, Maverick and Dashiell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, John, Robert and Donald Probasco and one sister, Marion Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held at the Seventh Day Baptist Church of Shiloh, 116 East Avenue, Shiloh, on Saturday April 13th at 4 PM. Family and friends may visit at the Church between 2 and 4 PM. A light meal will be served afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Memorial Fund of Shiloh Seventh Day Baptist Church, PO Box 145, Shiloh, NJ 08353.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 11, 2019