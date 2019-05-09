|
Pamela A. Gyles
Vineland - Pamela A. (Love) Gyles, age 62 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord and her parents on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Pamela was born in Vineland to the late Jeanette L. (Workman) and Joseph J. Love Sr. and was a lifelong resident of Vineland. She was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1974. Pamela was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her yard and caring for her animals. She truly loved to share time with her family and friends.
Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jay W. Gyles of Vineland, her son, Matthew Gyles (Laurie) of Franklinville and her daughter Jessica Gyles (Kevin) of Vineland. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Love and husband John Jones and by her brother Joseph J. Love and wife Theresa, all of Vineland, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. The viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am prior to the service.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019