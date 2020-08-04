Pantaleone Campisi
Vineland - Pantaleone "Leon" Campisi, 87, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Zungri, Calabria in Italy to the late Giuseppe and Margherita (Fiamingo) Campisi, and raise in Papaglionte, Calabria. He came to America in April of 1954 and worked as a presser for DeRossi & Son, as well as for Wheaton Industries until his retirement in 1998. Leon enjoyed tending to his garden, crabbing, and watching wrestling. His greatest pride was his home, and spending time in his yard and garage. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Margaret & Matthew Crowell; his brother and sister-in-law Basilio & Antonietta Campisi of Calabria. He is also survived by two grandchildren Patrick Hartman (Caitlin) and Grace Hartman; granddaughter-in-law Jessie; four step-grandchildren Cecil, Zachary, Andrew & Adam Crowell; four great-grandchildren Zachary, Lucas, Adelina & Amelia Hartman, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy and Argentina. Along with his parents, Leon was predeceased by his wife Adelina on May 20, 2020 and his grandson Nicholas Hartman on April 11, 2020. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, August 7 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance themselves by 6ft.