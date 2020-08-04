1/1
Pantaleone Campisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pantaleone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pantaleone Campisi

Vineland - Pantaleone "Leon" Campisi, 87, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Zungri, Calabria in Italy to the late Giuseppe and Margherita (Fiamingo) Campisi, and raise in Papaglionte, Calabria. He came to America in April of 1954 and worked as a presser for DeRossi & Son, as well as for Wheaton Industries until his retirement in 1998. Leon enjoyed tending to his garden, crabbing, and watching wrestling. His greatest pride was his home, and spending time in his yard and garage. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Margaret & Matthew Crowell; his brother and sister-in-law Basilio & Antonietta Campisi of Calabria. He is also survived by two grandchildren Patrick Hartman (Caitlin) and Grace Hartman; granddaughter-in-law Jessie; four step-grandchildren Cecil, Zachary, Andrew & Adam Crowell; four great-grandchildren Zachary, Lucas, Adelina & Amelia Hartman, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy and Argentina. Along with his parents, Leon was predeceased by his wife Adelina on May 20, 2020 and his grandson Nicholas Hartman on April 11, 2020. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, August 7 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance themselves by 6ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved