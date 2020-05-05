Resources
More Obituaries for Patrica Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrica M. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrica M. Harris Obituary
Patrica M. Harris

Patrica M. Harris 81, of Port Norris died Thursday April 30, 2020 at Hammonton Center in Hammonton. Born in Millville she was the daughter of the late James B. and Florence Turpin Hogan. She was formerly of Millville and resided in Port Norris for over 30 years. She was the manager of Long Reach Marina for many years. She enjoyed horses, watching John Wayne movies and fishing.

Surviving are her daughter Dawn Harris, brother, Dan Hogan, sisters, Joan O'Donnell and Carol Kracke, grandson Anthony Harris, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, George Harris, long time companion Bill White, siblings, James Hogan and Shirley Schwegel.

Due to the Executive Order by the Governor services will be held privately for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -