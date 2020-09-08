1/1
Patricia A. Bowers
Patricia A. Bowers

Cape May - PATRICIA A. BOWERS 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ died Friday September 4, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House. Born in Upper Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Patrick and Martha Patterson.

She was formerly of Wildwood and resided in Cape May Court House the past 13 years. Patricia was a Homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing Bingo and cards.

Surviving are her children, Joe Kohler (Leslie), Trish Butler, Donnamarie Rotellini (Corey), Buffy Chance (Mike), sister, Peg Hannigan, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to Thank the staff at Oceana Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care Patricia received while at the facility.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Leesburg Cemetery.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
