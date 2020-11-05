Patricia A. Ferus
Millville - Patricia Ann (Schmidt) Ferus, age 79 of Millville, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020, just one day shy of her 80th birthday. She had been a resident of the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Alfred and Lillian (Ledbetter) Schmidt, Patricia graduated from Millville High School and then attended Lee College in Tennessee.
Patricia married her loving husband Edward, and together they shared over 56 years of marriage. She worked at Prudential in Millville as a secretary for over 27 years, and retired.
For many years, Patricia attended First Assembly of God in Millville. She loved flowers of all types, especially roses. She also enjoyed dining out at various local restaurants, especially the Golden Palace in Vineland. Most of all, she cherished the time that she was able to share with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband, Edward Ferus of Millville; three daughters, Barbara Adams of Vineland, Melinda Hallquist and husband Doug of Millville; Jennifer Ferus of Mantua; two grandsons, Ryan Hallquist and wife Meghan of Swedesboro and Michael Hallquist and wife Annie of Clayton; great grandson Logan Hallquist; sister-in-law Joyce Schmidt of Largo, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Wayne Schmidt; and her sister Nancy Feltes.
A Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Patricia Ann Ferus may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
