Patricia A. Wolbert
Hopewell Twp. - Patricia A. "Patsy" Wolbert (nee Timmons), 85, of Hopewell Township passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on Wednesday afternoon May 29, 2019.
The wife of the late Adam Eugene "Gene" Wolbert, who died in 2004, she is survived by five children, Debra L. Hamidy (Thomas), Howard C. Wolbert (Myrna), Julie E. Miller (Alby), Gene Wolbert (Pat) and John Wolbert (Sharon), ten grandchildren, Lane (Brooke), Jessica, Andrew, Jordan, Jesse, Dawn, Michael, Matthew, Jaimie (James), and Bobby and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Judy Brandt (Kirby), one brother, James Timmons (Ann) and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Lee Miletta in 2015 and a brother, George Albert Timmons in 2017.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, Main Street in Fairton on Thursday morning June 6th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 9 until 11.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, PO Box 68, Fairton, NJ 08320.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 4, 2019