Patricia Ann (Patty) Catalano
Patricia Ann (Patty) Catalano

Born June 23, 1966, Patty passed away on October 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She worked for the Reminder for many years, and loved her job and the people with whom she worked. Patty was a Harley-Davidson rider, and enjoyed music, baking/decorating cakes, and Lego, having amassed an impressive collection of the little building blocks. Patty had a heart of gold, and would help anyone who needed her. Most of all, she loved her family.

Predeceased by her mother, Hazel Gottshalk and sister, Mary Labadie, Patty is survived by her sons Alex Mcfarland and Kacy Catalano, brother Bud Gottshalk, nieces Heather Gottshalk, Kaitlyn and Kristal Bailey, Jennifer and Artolyssa Messick, nephew Brett Gottshalk, and many friends and extended family. She is dearly loved and sadly missed by her Aunt Mommae.

Our world is diminished without her in it.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
