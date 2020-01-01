|
Patricia Cione-Guessford
Vineland - Patricia Cione-Guessford, 77, of Vineland passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Vineland to the late Tino and Palma (Rolando) Cione. Patricia was a caretaker to many over the years. She loved taking care of children, especially her four grandchildren. Patty cherished the moments in her life laughing with her sisters, playing with her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Patty enjoyed the beach, lounging in her pool and was an avid reader. She was very spiritual and artistic and was known for doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She was always eager and interested about others and had a unique way of making others feel special and loved. She will always be in our hearts!
Patty leaves behind her husband Thomas "Tim" Guessford, sons W. Guy Chalow, Terence Tino Chalow and his wife Shana, daughter Leticia Cione, grandchildren Zachary and Alyssa Chalow, Nico Cione, Georgina Patricia Chalow, brother Dominick Cione, sisters Pearl Guessford and Linda Hodor and her husband Stephen. She was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Halpin and brother Tino Cione.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020