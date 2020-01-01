Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cione-Guessford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cione-Guessford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Cione-Guessford Obituary
Patricia Cione-Guessford

Vineland - Patricia Cione-Guessford, 77, of Vineland passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Vineland to the late Tino and Palma (Rolando) Cione. Patricia was a caretaker to many over the years. She loved taking care of children, especially her four grandchildren. Patty cherished the moments in her life laughing with her sisters, playing with her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Patty enjoyed the beach, lounging in her pool and was an avid reader. She was very spiritual and artistic and was known for doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She was always eager and interested about others and had a unique way of making others feel special and loved. She will always be in our hearts!

Patty leaves behind her husband Thomas "Tim" Guessford, sons W. Guy Chalow, Terence Tino Chalow and his wife Shana, daughter Leticia Cione, grandchildren Zachary and Alyssa Chalow, Nico Cione, Georgina Patricia Chalow, brother Dominick Cione, sisters Pearl Guessford and Linda Hodor and her husband Stephen. She was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Halpin and brother Tino Cione.

Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -