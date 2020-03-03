Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia D'Agostino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D'Agostino

Patricia D'Agostino Obituary
Patricia D'Agostino

Vineland - Patricia (Mignogna) D'Agostino, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning February 27, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Pat was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Reale) & John Mignogna. She was also pre deceased by her brother John. Pat was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother & grandmother.

Pat is survived by her husband; Albert A. D'Agostino, Daughter; Denise D'Agostino, 2 grandsons; Shawn D'Agostino & Ed Kuchinsky, 2 Aunts; Carmella "Millie" Patch & Theresa (Robert) Trongone as well as many cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
