|
|
Patricia D'Agostino
Vineland - Patricia (Mignogna) D'Agostino, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning February 27, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Pat was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Reale) & John Mignogna. She was also pre deceased by her brother John. Pat was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother & grandmother.
Pat is survived by her husband; Albert A. D'Agostino, Daughter; Denise D'Agostino, 2 grandsons; Shawn D'Agostino & Ed Kuchinsky, 2 Aunts; Carmella "Millie" Patch & Theresa (Robert) Trongone as well as many cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020