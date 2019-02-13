|
Patricia D. (nee Mahoney) Conners
Vineland - Patricia D. (nee Mahoney) Conners, age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the hospital with her son at her side. Patricia was born January 31, 1964 in Somers Point, New Jersey and grew up in the surrounding shore areas of Ventnor and Linwood and attended Mainland Regional High School. Patricia was the daughter of the late Rosalie Catherine Mahoney. Patricia held a variety of retail positions and had many interests. She had a passion for buying and selling antiques and collectibles. Patricia also supported no-kill animal shelters throughout her life and embraced the practice of animal rescue. Patricia's motto throughout her life was to forgive and forget. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her son and her dog. She also liked photography, playing bingo, as well as crabbing and fishing. Patricia is survived by her son, Christopher K. Conners; aunt, Marilyn Mahoney; and cousins, Tracy Lynn Mahoney Coffen, Michael Upton and Camy Upton. She is also survived by her much loved furry friend Shaggy Teddy Bear. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30-10:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 724 Maple Avenue in Linwood. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patricia may be made to your choice of a no-kill animal shelter. Arrangements are in the care of George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood and Ventnor. Please visit www.ghwimberg.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 13, 2019