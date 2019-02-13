Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
724 Maple Avenue
Linwood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
724 Maple Avenue
Linwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Conners
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. (Mahoney) Conners


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia D. (Mahoney) Conners Obituary
Patricia D. (nee Mahoney) Conners

Vineland - Patricia D. (nee Mahoney) Conners, age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the hospital with her son at her side. Patricia was born January 31, 1964 in Somers Point, New Jersey and grew up in the surrounding shore areas of Ventnor and Linwood and attended Mainland Regional High School. Patricia was the daughter of the late Rosalie Catherine Mahoney. Patricia held a variety of retail positions and had many interests. She had a passion for buying and selling antiques and collectibles. Patricia also supported no-kill animal shelters throughout her life and embraced the practice of animal rescue. Patricia's motto throughout her life was to forgive and forget. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her son and her dog. She also liked photography, playing bingo, as well as crabbing and fishing. Patricia is survived by her son, Christopher K. Conners; aunt, Marilyn Mahoney; and cousins, Tracy Lynn Mahoney Coffen, Michael Upton and Camy Upton. She is also survived by her much loved furry friend Shaggy Teddy Bear. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30-10:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 724 Maple Avenue in Linwood. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Patricia may be made to your choice of a no-kill animal shelter. Arrangements are in the care of George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood and Ventnor. Please visit www.ghwimberg.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.