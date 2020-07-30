Patricia DeLuca
Richland - Patricia "Patty" DeLuca passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 28, 2020. Patty was born in Vineland, NJ to the late Vito and Livia (Castellari) Casella. She attended Vineland High School and graduated in 1961. She married the love of her life, Bart on October 27, 1962 with whom she spent the last 58 wonderful years. They welcomed their son Dominic and started their family in 1977. Patty thoroughly enjoyed her yearly shopping trips with her cousins, camping with family and friends in Cherrystone, VA, her winters in the FL Keys, hosting parties and entertaining wherever she was, she loved celebrating her favorite holiday, Christmas, and running her famous Christmas raffle. Along with baking numerous delectable desserts and loving on her grandchildren. Patty is survived by her husband Bart; son Dominic (Sarah Victory); brother Michael Casella (Cathy); grandchildren Madison, Tori, Giada, Nicole and Pia. Her nieces and nephews, Angele Dougherty (Bobby), Cory Casella (Nisha), Sia Casella, Bruce and Kathy Conti and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her brother Gene Casella. A funeral home visitation will be on Saturday, August 1 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held 11:30 am at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St. Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, New Jersey. Donations in Patty's memory may be made payable to the Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance themselves 6 ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com