|
|
Patricia J. London
Vineland - Patricia J. London, née Higgs, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on March 27, 2019
Patty is survived by her beloved son, Kevin London of Vineland, NJ. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy Higgs, née Delaney; her father, James R. (Bonnie) Higgs; her siblings: Perry (Kathleen) Higgs of Fairfax, VA; Mike (Denise) Higgs of Overland Park, KS; Kristy (Bill Mermelstein) Higgs of Urbana, IL; AJ (Julie) Higgs of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Jennifer (David Woodward) Higgs of Paoli, PA; her former husband, Randy London; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
Patty was a loving, caring person with a generous heart and lively sense of humor. She was born January 9, 1964 in Punxsutawney, PA. She received a bachelor's degree in therapeutic recreation/recreational therapy from Pennsylvania State University in 1986. She worked in various positions in recreational therapy and teaching at Children's Specialized Hospital, , Vineland Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, and Elwyn Institute. She served as Director of Rehabilitation at Children's Specialized Hospital.
Patty would brighten up any room with her smile and engaging interest in every person she encountered. Patty deeply loved her family and her devotion to her son Kevin was the centerpiece of her life.
Patty's focus was always on helping others. Regardless of her own concerns, she reached out to those around her with kindness and thoughtful interest - listening with unwavering empathy. Patty's professional life involved assisting those in need, including hospitalized children, handicapped adults, and learning-disabled students. She had an ability to establish instant rapport with all those she cared for - sensing their needs and helping them reach their potential.
Throughout her life Patty brought people together by organizing games and activities that always resulted in laughter and connection. She could bring fun and a sense of joy to any gathering - often using nothing more than her own ingenuity and a few supplies. She was the orchestrator of many a water balloon fight, tie-dye party, sock war, and board game night. No matter what challenges she faced personally, bringing happiness to others remained her highest goal. Patty's bright spirit and caring heart will live on in those who loved her so much.
A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Patty on Saturday, April 13 at 12 noon at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. Friends and family may call at the church starting at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty's memory to : https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 4, 2019