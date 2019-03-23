|
Patricia L. Bruno
Commercial Township - Patricia L. Bruno, nee Dulaney, 66 of Commercial Township, passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer for over a year.
Patty was born in Marianna, Pa on September 1, 1952, the daughter of Anna J. and J. Arthur Dulaney.
She was a graduate of Beth Center Sr. High School in Pa., Class of '70. Patty was employed as a key punch operator for several different companies including, First National Bank of Washington, Pa., Prudential Insurance of Linwood, NJ and retiring from Ocean First Bank of Atlantic City as the Assistant Vice President of Electronic Banking.
In addition to her beloved husband, Michael, Patricia is survived by her son: Tony (Jammie); 3 grandsons: Ray, Thomas and Jakob Bruno; 3 brothers: Larry Dulaney (Barbara), Billy Dulaney and James Allen Dulaney (Diane); sister: Dora M. Dulaney; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents: Anna and Arthur; sister: JoeAnne Gilpin (Kenneth) and sister in law: Billie Dulaney (Billy).
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made . Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected], www.rocapshannon.com, or snjtoday.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019