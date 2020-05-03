|
|
Patricia M. Harris
Port Norris - Patricia M. Harris 81, of Port Norris died Thursday April 30, 2020 at Hammonton Center in Hammonton. Born in Millville she was the daughter of the late James B. and Florence Turpin Hogan. She was formerly of Millville and resided in Port Norris for over 30 years. She was the manager of Long Reach Marina for many years. She enjoyed horses, watching John Wayne movies and fishing.
Surviving are her daughter Dawn Harris, brother, Dan Hogan, sisters, Joan O'Donnell and Carol Kracke, grandson Anthony Harris, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, George Harris, long time companion Bill White, siblings, James Hogan and Shirley Schwegel.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor services will be held privately for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020