Patricia P. Brown
Fairfield Twp. - Patricia P. Brown, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Frank Parker, Jr. and Martha Dillahey Parker, she was the wife of the late James Everett Brown. Patricia had been a resident of Fairfield Twp. since 1994 and had lived in Cumberland County most of her life.
Prior to her retirement, Patricia had worked as a short order cook and deli clerk at the Bridgeton Mobile Station and had worked in the food service industry all of her life. She was a member of Silver Lake Community Church in Upper Deerfield Twp. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed baking, taking care of her dog and reading especially books by her favorite author Debbie Macomber.
She is survived by; two children, Kenneth M. Davis and his wife, Claire of Stow Creek Twp. and Scott A. Davis of Bridgeton; a granddaughter, Sarah Davis of MD; a grandson, Jeremiah Davis and his wife, Megan of Bridgeton; a sister, Mary Emma Fisher and her husband, George of Nebraska and two great granddaughters, Miah and Melah. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Brown.
Graveside Services will be held at Fernwood Memorial Park, 794 Shiloh Pike, Hopewell Twp. on Monday, July 22th at 10 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at :
www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 19, 2019