Englewood, Ohio - Patricia "Trisha" Piersimoni passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on February 10, 2019 in Belen, New Mexico while spending time with the love of her life, Troy W. Smith and his family. Trisha was born on April 22, 1964. Earth Day was her birthday. She would tell all who called to wish her well "If you can`t hug me hug a tree". It is our hope that all of those she loved will continue to do so. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School. Trisha graduated from Vineland High School in 1982. She was a proud alum of Douglass College graduating in 1986. She led a long and satisfying career. Most recently she was employed by IQVIA traveling wherever she was needed. Trisha enjoyed life to its fullest and was passionate about her hobbies. She sang for years in a church choir in Matawan, New Jersey. She spent countless hours with friends turning pictures into works of art during her scrapbooking weekend retreats. Trisha was a member of the Burlington County African Violet Club and helped found the Southern New Jersey African Violet Club. She was an avid supporter of the SPCA of Cumberland County for many years and worked with local animal rescues when she moved out of state. She loved traveling and was always excited for her next adventure, however lately her favorite destination was Belen, New Mexico where she could spend time with the love of her life Troy, his daughter Chelsea and Troy`s grandsons Colton and Camden whom she adored. She spent hours perfecting the craft of crochet using her Nonna`s needles. Trish felt pure happiness in gifting her blankets, slippers and shrugs to those she loved. Many of her loved ones will continue to feel her hugs and warmth as they wrap themselves in her heartfelt projects. Her most recent passion was in the realm of spiritual healing. She became a Reiki Master, Certified Aromatherapist, Angel Intuitive Card Reader and a Certified Yoga Instructor she used her gifts to spread love and light to all she encountered and was working on her dream of opening a healing center in Englewood, Ohio. Trisha touched the lives of countless people with her caring and generous spirit but she will be missed most by her sister Karen Piersimoni of Ocean City, NJ; her sister and brother in law Paula and Ken Joyce of Scottsdale, Arizona; her fiance Troy W. Smith of Belen, New Mexico; her fur-babies, George and Gracie of Englewood, Ohio. She will also be greatly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, brother in law Howard Jay, and dear friends across the country. She was predeceased by her loving parents Ubaldo and Carol Piersimoni. We are all comforted to know that her numerous fur-babies were anxiously waiting to greet her at the Rainbow Bridge. A celebration of her life will begin with a church visitation that will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12pm from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Final Disposition will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Animal Rescue of One's Choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com Namaste
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 18, 2019