Leesburg, FL - Davidson, Patricia R. of Leesburg Fl. Left this life to soar with the Angels Nov. 22, 2020 under hospice care after an 11yr battle with Alzheimer's. Born 5/1/41 to Herbert and Doris Reeves of Port Elizabeth N.J Patricia was a long-time resident of Port Elizabeth N.J. before moving to Florida. She graduated from Millville High School class of 1960 and later became a nurse. She was loving and kind to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her father Herbert Reeves, Patricia is survived by her husband of 57yrs Robert Davidson, her mother Doris Reeves, sister Rebecca Garton (David) of port Elizabeth, daughter Cassandra Charlesworth (Tom) Seminole fl. two sons Robert Davidson (Anne Marie) Shallotte N.C. and Keith Davidson Leesburg FL. four grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters that she adored. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
