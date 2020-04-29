|
Patricia San Miguel
Millville - Patricia Ann (Crissey) San Miguel, 65, of Millville passed away on April 20, 2020. The daughter of Dorothy (Slimmer) Firus and the late Thomas Crissey, Patty graduated from Millville High School in 1972 and enjoyed working at Amcor (Wheaton Plastics) for over 28 years. A lifelong resident of Millville, in 1998 Patty helped her husband Gary achieve his life's dream and they became the proud owners of Belzer's Bakery on High Street. From 1998 to 2005, they worked hard side by side to bring back the delicious original recipes and legendary Cinnamon Sticky Buns that had people line up around the block hoping to get a box before they sold out.
Patty loved spending time with her daughters, long chats with her sisters and was a devoted and fun-loving Mommom. She enjoyed many hours getting "makeovers", watching movies, and celebrating milestones with her grandchildren. In her free time, she loved trips to the casinos, one too many scratch-offs, making old-fashioned chicken pot pie, and spent hours completing jigsaw puzzles of her favorite rock bands. Known for her friendly personality and sense of humor she always found a way to make us laugh. She will truly be missed by all who loved her.
Patty is survived by her husband, Gary San Miguel; children Jenna (Firus) Osborne, Michele (Firus) Ryan; four grandchildren Regan and Riley Osborne, Darrien and Anakin Ryan; sisters Donna Mcginnes and Karen Mazar, brother, Dale Crissey and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Crissey.
It was Patty's wishes that no services be held. Donations can be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020