Vineland - Patricia Marie Trofe, a lifelong resident of Vineland, NJ, passed in the comfort of her home, April 7, 2019. Born March 17, 1948 in Vineland, NJ, Patti was most recently volunteer at the Neonatal Unit at Inspira, but worked primarily in the Dental field throughout her life. With her infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit, she touched everyone she came into contact with. Her passions included, decorating, traveling, sewing, going to Fortesque with her Petie and spending time with the people who loved her dearly. Patti adored her husband, children and grandchildren that will miss her presence daily and so deeply. Patricia is survived by her husband of 31 years, Peter Pendola; daughters Jennifer Giordano (Tamara Lancaster), Nicole Bruntz (Michael), and Amy Cotto (Ryan); grandchildren, Emma, Benjamin, Luna, and Orion. Other living relatives, Ruth Trofe (stepmother), Yolanda Mirarchi, Vincent and Nancy Parvecchia, Edward and Marie Adleman and many other cousins; lifelong friends include, Cathy, Alfie, Debbie, Davy, Cathy, Buddy, Kimmy, and Jimmy. She was predeceased by her parents Rita (Frio) Montana and John Trofe. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00pm to 2:30pm followed by a funeral mass will at 2:30 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to: (Cumberland County), 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019