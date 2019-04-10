Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Trofe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Trofe


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Trofe Obituary
Patricia Trofe

Vineland - Patricia Marie Trofe, a lifelong resident of Vineland, NJ, passed in the comfort of her home, April 7, 2019. Born March 17, 1948 in Vineland, NJ, Patti was most recently volunteer at the Neonatal Unit at Inspira, but worked primarily in the Dental field throughout her life. With her infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit, she touched everyone she came into contact with. Her passions included, decorating, traveling, sewing, going to Fortesque with her Petie and spending time with the people who loved her dearly. Patti adored her husband, children and grandchildren that will miss her presence daily and so deeply. Patricia is survived by her husband of 31 years, Peter Pendola; daughters Jennifer Giordano (Tamara Lancaster), Nicole Bruntz (Michael), and Amy Cotto (Ryan); grandchildren, Emma, Benjamin, Luna, and Orion. Other living relatives, Ruth Trofe (stepmother), Yolanda Mirarchi, Vincent and Nancy Parvecchia, Edward and Marie Adleman and many other cousins; lifelong friends include, Cathy, Alfie, Debbie, Davy, Cathy, Buddy, Kimmy, and Jimmy. She was predeceased by her parents Rita (Frio) Montana and John Trofe. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00pm to 2:30pm followed by a funeral mass will at 2:30 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to: (Cumberland County), 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now