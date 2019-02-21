Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Pittsgrove Twp. - Patricia Jamison Ward, 83, of Pittsgrove Township passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday February 18, 2019.

The wife of the late Jack S. Ward, who died in 2012, she is survived by sons, Roger J. Ward (Shelly) and Jack "Randy" Ward (Dani), grandchildren, Dusty Trullender and Julie Uhland (Kyle) and one great granddaughter, Kylie Uhland.

Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday February 23rd at 12 Noon.

Mrs. Ward will be laid to rest next to her husband Jack at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10 until 12 Noon.

For a longer version of Mrs. Ward's obit, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
