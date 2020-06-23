Patrick "PJ" Joseph O'Neill



Rosedale, MD - On June 17, 2020 Patrick "PJ" Joseph O'Neill passed away at home in Rosedale, Md. PJ was born in Williamstown, N.J. in 1962 and was raised and lived most of his life in Millville, N.J.. He attended St. Mary Magdalene and Millville High School, graduating in 1980. At MHS, he was president of DECA, played football, pole vaulted, swam and placed 2nd at the NJ State Championship for diving. He started his culinary career in Atlantic City working in many restaurants and kitchens including: Harrah's, The Golden Nugget, Bally's and FCI Fairton where he supervised the inmate kitchen. As a self-proclaimed food dude, his passion in the kitchen was fueled by his love of making people happy. He took great pride in supervising the overnight whole hog roasting at the family's annual pig roast, sharing many stories and beers. When people smiled eating his food or complimented it, he'd always reply, "Must have had an accident in the kitchen".



PJ spent his adult life in the Millville area, Islamorada, Florida and settled in Maryland. He was a survivor of Hurricane Irma, refusing to evacuate like a true "Conch". PJ was a lover of the outdoors, particularly swimming, hunting and fishing. He was an original member of the Edgewood Acres Hunting Club and helped build the log club house. PJ found great joy being outside, especially with family, where he could pass an entire day sitting in the creek out Menantico. His sense of humor shined through when he would pass other fishermen with their lines in the water and yell out his catch phrase: "Y'all can't fish".



PJ's greatest loves and biggest pride were his three children. He was never shy to express how proud he was of his children; to them and to anyone else who was talking with him. PJ will be remembered as a storyteller, a story maker and a generous friend that would give to others in need without hesitation, even when that meant going without himself. That included his time. When you were with PJ, he was with you one hundred percent. Time was irrelevant to him and this reflected his nature of living fully in each moment.



PJ O'Neill was preceded in death by his parents James and Catherine (Orbanus). He is survived by his three children Erin (Dan), Matt (Tony) and PJ (Kay) as well as his grandchildren Logan, Lily, Lacey, Thomas and his beloved former wife Michele (Friant). He is also survived by his sister Kathy and brothers Jim (Renee), Marty (Wendy), Toby (late wife Kim) and Zack (CJ), his roommate Rick, as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in PJ's name to The Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD (410)-675-4357









