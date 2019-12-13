|
Father Patsy C. Amabile
Father Patsy C. Amabile, a retired priest of the Diocese of Camden, died on November 18th at the age of 77. He was pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Vineland, for a decade, 1999-2009. Fr. Pat loved the parish school, Bishop Schad Regional School, and visited with the children as often as he could. He served the people of the parish faithfully. He also served as parochial vicar at Saint Edward Parish, Pine Hill, 1991-1996, and Saint Thomas More, Cherry Hill, 1996-1999. Ordained a priest of the Pallottine order on January 20, 1973, he worked at Queen of the Apostles Retreat House in Sag Harbor, New York before becoming a priest of the Diocese of Camden. A Brooklyn native, he was the child of a Jewish mother and a Catholic father. He spent the last part of his active ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in West Islip, New York. Fr. Amabile loved the priesthood but he hated cold weather and had been living in retirement in Palm City, Florida since 2013. "He put his heart and soul in whatever he did. I was happy to be associated with him", said Father Walter A. Norris, pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Township. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, West Islip, NY on November 25th. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York. (Star Herald, Nov. 29, 2019). In gratitude for his faithful service to Sacred Heart Parish, we will celebrate a special memorial Mass in Sacred Heart Church on the first month anniversary of his passing, traditionally called month's mind on Wednesday, 18 December at 7:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019