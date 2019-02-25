Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Cox Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Cox Jr. Obituary
Paul Cox, Jr.

Leesburg - PAUL COX, JR. 78, of Leesburg died Friday evening at Bishop McCarthy Residence. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Paul and Theania Owen Cox. He was a lifetime resident of Leesburg and a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church.

Paul proudly served in the US Coast Guard Reserve. He was a retired teacher at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton. He loved the Maurice River, Delaware Bay and the sea and anything nautical, ships, he enjoyed modeling ships.

He was a member of the PBA, NRA, US Navy League and the Leesburg Fire Company.

Surviving are his son Paul T. Cox, his companion Alicia Hitchner and his dog Holly.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now