Paul Cox, Jr.
Leesburg - PAUL COX, JR. 78, of Leesburg died Friday evening at Bishop McCarthy Residence. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Paul and Theania Owen Cox. He was a lifetime resident of Leesburg and a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church.
Paul proudly served in the US Coast Guard Reserve. He was a retired teacher at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton. He loved the Maurice River, Delaware Bay and the sea and anything nautical, ships, he enjoyed modeling ships.
He was a member of the PBA, NRA, US Navy League and the Leesburg Fire Company.
Surviving are his son Paul T. Cox, his companion Alicia Hitchner and his dog Holly.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019