Services
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Bentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Bentz Obituary
Paul E. Bentz

Buena - Paul E. Bentz, 91, of Buena, formerly of Vineland, passed away November 24, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Paul was a member of Vineland American Legion Post #0004. He was employed as Materials Manager for 42 years with NJ Bell and Bell Atlantic until retiring in 1995. He was also employed by Sears in Vineland for over 50 years in the Lawn & Garden Section, where he was known as Mr. Sears.

Pre-deceased by his sister, Jeannette Holdren, and brother, David Bentz, he is survived by his children, Paul A. ("Drew") Bentz of Sewell, Janet Spada (Lynn) of Villas, and Karen Bentz of Millville; 4 grandchildren, Ami Tharp, Allison Perry, Johnathon Bentz, and Sarah Betancourt; and his special companion, Valerie Gardner.

A viewing will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM in MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial is private. Contributions to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.

Mathis Funeral Home

43 N. Delsea Drive

Glassboro, NJ 08028

(856) 881-6766
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -