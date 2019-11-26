|
|
Paul E. Bentz
Buena - Paul E. Bentz, 91, of Buena, formerly of Vineland, passed away November 24, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Paul was a member of Vineland American Legion Post #0004. He was employed as Materials Manager for 42 years with NJ Bell and Bell Atlantic until retiring in 1995. He was also employed by Sears in Vineland for over 50 years in the Lawn & Garden Section, where he was known as Mr. Sears.
Pre-deceased by his sister, Jeannette Holdren, and brother, David Bentz, he is survived by his children, Paul A. ("Drew") Bentz of Sewell, Janet Spada (Lynn) of Villas, and Karen Bentz of Millville; 4 grandchildren, Ami Tharp, Allison Perry, Johnathon Bentz, and Sarah Betancourt; and his special companion, Valerie Gardner.
A viewing will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM in MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial is private. Contributions to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Mathis Funeral Home
43 N. Delsea Drive
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019