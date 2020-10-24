1/
Paul Eilenberg
Paul Eilenberg

Millville - Paul Eilenberg, 72, of Millville passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 following a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Jacki, his sister Lillian Dandrea (David), brother David Eilenberg (Laura), sister in law Barbara Goss (Doug), niece Sarah Goss, and nephews Daniel Goss, Paul Crescenzo, Bryan Dandrea, David and Steven Eilenberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul & Geraldine Eilenberg and brother Robert Eilenberg.

After serving as a decorated Marine in Viet Nam, Paul returned to Millville where he worked for 36 years as a mechanic at Airwork, Corp. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Nabb Leslie Post #82 and the VFW.

Paul was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, backyard bird watcher, music lover and collector. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey shore as well as landscaping and planting in his yard.

Paul was a much loved friend to many and the comic relief in all adventures. He will be dearly missed.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Millville EMS, checks should be written to City of Millville (please note in memo Millville EMS) PO Box 609, Millville, NJ 08332.

Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannn@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
