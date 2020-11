Paul F. SmithVineland - Paul F. Smith 95 departed this life on October 29, 2020 in Cliveden Nursing Home. Coming from Vineland he was a resident of Philadelphia for 15 years.He was a member of Shiloh Temple COGIC, Philadelphia and former member of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church in Vineland.He is survived by his children, Paula, Ray, Ronald, Wanda, Tyrone, Bruce and Mark Smith; 27 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.Service will be 11am Thursday, November 5th at Cornerstone Community Church, 911 Church St., Millville; viewing 10am-11am. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com