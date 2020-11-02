Paul F. Smith
Vineland - Paul F. Smith 95 departed this life on October 29, 2020 in Cliveden Nursing Home. Coming from Vineland he was a resident of Philadelphia for 15 years.
He was a member of Shiloh Temple COGIC, Philadelphia and former member of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church in Vineland.
He is survived by his children, Paula, Ray, Ronald, Wanda, Tyrone, Bruce and Mark Smith; 27 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Thursday, November 5th at Cornerstone Community Church, 911 Church St., Millville; viewing 10am-11am. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
