Paul Ferrigno, Sr.
Millville - Paul Ferrigno, Sr., 70, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Paul was born in Hammonton and had worked at the Hammonton ShopRite as a retail clerk for well over 20 years.
Paul was a member of the First Assembly of God and the Millville Elks Lodge #580.
He enjoyed working around the house and yard; was head chef for all barbecue events, but loved spending quality time with his family and grandkids.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife: Darlene of 51 years; 2 sons: Paul, Jr (Sheri) and Jeremy; daughter in law: Christina; 2 brothers: David (Chris) and Alvin (Jackie); 2 sister in laws: Ruthie and Margaret (Bill) 7 grandchildren: Christian, Mallorie, Miranda, Jeremy, Paul III, Trace, Gianna; 1 great grandson: Orion; a very special cousin; Cheryl; several special nieces and nephews; and his K-9 buddy, Peyton.. He was predeceased by his parents: Anthony and Ruth and brother, Anthony.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friend s may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020