Paul J. Shannon
Corbin City - Paul J. Shannon, 71, of Corbin City, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, after an extended illness. Born and raised in Bridgeton, Paul served in the US Air Force from 1967 - 1971 and received an Associates' Degree from Cumberland County College in 1973. Paul was retired from Airwork Corp in Millville where he worked as a skilled mechanic. Paul also served as the caretaker for the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery for many years and also was a supervisor of Waste Water Management for the State of NJ at the Woodbine Developmental Center.
On November 18, 1989 he married Florentina "Tina" Ponferrada and together raised a beautiful daughter, Christina (Nikki).
Paul, aka Little Pick, had a passion for nature and loved gardening. He also loved to bird watch and enjoyed the sunset overlooking the Tuckahoe River in Corbin City where he lived. He also was an avid photographer and enjoyed shooting nature scenes.
He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, his sense of humor and his easy smile.
In addition to his beloved wife and daughter, Paul is survived his brother; Tommy; sisters: Paula, Winnie (Bert), Ann and Kathy; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Paul and Winifred (Scheckenbach); son: Christopher; sister: Ellen Marie.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 AM in the Padre Pio RCC, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow in The Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery on Route #50.
Memorial donations may be made to: NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW BLVD, Vineland, NJ 08360 or National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, NSC Building, Room 3280, 6001 Executive BLVD, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019