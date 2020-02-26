|
|
Paul K. Bonney
Millville - Paul K. Bonney, 65 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday at home with his family by his side. Born in Dorchester, he had lived in the area all of his life.
Paul was a graduate of Millville Senior High School Class of 1974. He then worked in construction with several builders in the area. Paul owned and operated his own construction business, PK Bonney Family Construction, for many years. He went on to work for Sheds USA delivering and building sheds for homeowners onsite. Starting in 2007, Paul became the Maintenance Director for the New Jersey Motorsports Park and served them for over 10 years. Most recently Paul was employed by Harris Trucking who showed compassion and kindness giving him the opportunity to work as he was able during the end stages of his brave fight.
Paul enjoyed woodworking and he was especially good at building furniture. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed riding motorcycles, both on and off road. Paul rode and raced "Quads" and won many awards over the years. His greatest love was his family, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is survived by: wife, Georgia; sons, Ryan Bonney and daughter in law, Tracey, William Potts III and daughter in law, Takako, daughter, Tiffany Creamer and son in law Mike, brothers Bill, Wayne, Bob, Tom, Bruce and Charles; sisters, Bonnie, Kathy and Nancy; grandchildren, Haeden, Aeslyn, Billie, Emily, Mikey, and Maverick. He was pre-deceased by his mother Florence Hilden, and his father William Bonney, and sister Florence "Butch".
Relatives and friends will be received at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1st from 6-8pm and again on Monday March 2nd, from 9:30-10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 2nd at 11am, at the Parish of All Saints. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery of Millville. Memorial contributions can be made to: Inspira, Frank and Edith Scarpa Regional Cancer Pavilion, 1505 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at; www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020