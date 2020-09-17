1/1
Judge Paul Porreca
Judge Paul Porreca

Millville -

Judge Paul R. Porreca

January 26, 1935

August 14, 2020

Good son, husband, father, lawyer and Judge. Born in Millville to May and Dominick and raised in Millville, Paul graduated from St. Mary's grade school, Sacred Heart High, Villanova University and Georgetown Law where he won the prestigious moot competition. He married his high school sweetheart Maria Piccione and helped her raise Lynne (Ray Compari), Paul, Jr. (Pam Snyder) Kathleen (Bill King) and Suzanne (Michael Robinson). He practiced law in Millville, served two terms on the Millville City Commission, ran unsuccessfully for Freeholder, State Senator and Congress, became a NJ Superior Court Judge and was the first and longest serving Chair of the Council of Criminal Court Presiding Judges during which time he rewrote the Rules of Criminal Practice, authored the first and only Handbook for Criminal Judges and chaired the committee that unanimously adopted the Operating Standards for the Criminal Courts of New Jersey. He engaged extensively in civic affairs and won accolades and commendations for that work that are too numerous to mention. He took up farming, raising horses and hay establishing an oasis in the City that served as the gathering spot for the extended Porreca family and their weddings, which he performed, of the grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Jason. The yet unwed grandchildren are Tyler, Marisa, Julianna, Paul III, and Dominic. Lauren died shortly after birth. After Maria's death in 2019 he inaugurated the first Sunday of the month family get together of which he was very proud. Services and burial were private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Regret, I was out of state when Paul Porreca pasted away, as I have have appreciated his service, and his many kindnesses in my behalf. We had worked along side of earch other for years, and found him to always be alert to assist in any of my many ministries in the community. I knew Paul's parents and so the lineage carried on and included his daughter giving of herself in public service. Thank you, Paul for all the times you would say "Pastor can I help you". God bless!
Pastor Gerritt W Kenyon
Friend
