Regret, I was out of state when Paul Porreca pasted away, as I have have appreciated his service, and his many kindnesses in my behalf. We had worked along side of earch other for years, and found him to always be alert to assist in any of my many ministries in the community. I knew Paul's parents and so the lineage carried on and included his daughter giving of herself in public service. Thank you, Paul for all the times you would say "Pastor can I help you". God bless!

Pastor Gerritt W Kenyon

Friend