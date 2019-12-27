|
|
Paul R. Gardella, Sr.
Lebanon, TN - Paul R. Gardella, Sr., 99, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday evening December 21, 2019 after a period of declining health. Paul was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident prior to moving to TN to be closer to family. He was the son of the late Catherine (Bernardi) & Paul Gardella. He was also pre deceased by his wife of 60 yrs. Louise E. (Pio) Gardella, son Paul R. Gardella, Jr., sisters; Irene Mayfield, Victoria McTamney and Adeline Durso. Brothers; Gus, Alfred, Richard and David Gardella.
Before retiring, Paul was employed as an Aircraft Mechanic at Airwork in Millville, NJ for many years. He was a lifelong member & former usher at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish - Church of Sacred Heart, Vineland. He was also a member for 67 yrs and a 4th Degree, Knights of Columbus Millville Council #1749 where he was a Past Faithful Navigator. He also served as a Past Grand Knight of Council #2531, Vineland. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during W.W. II. Paul enjoyed anything involving airplanes and in his younger years was a licensed private pilot who enjoyed flying every chance he got.
He is survived by his daughter & son in-law; Denise & Jim Brown, TN., Son & daughter in-law; Joseph & Janet Gardella, CT., Daughter in-law; Joyce Gardella, VA, 6 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday evening 12/30/19 from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Tues 12/31 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. His funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/paul-gardella. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019